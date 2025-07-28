Gold starts week with minor dip; Silver remains stable in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan kicked off new week with minor dip, continuing the downward momentum seen in the previous few sessions.

Sarafa Association shared new rates as price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs. 100 on Monday, settling at Rs. 356,300 per tola, compared to Rs. 356,400 the day before.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type New Price 24 Karat (total) 356,300 24 Karat (10g) 305,470 22 Karat (10g) 280,014

The modest drop adds to last week’s significant slump, where gold lost Rs. 8,500 per tola over three consecutive days. With Monday’s decline, the total four-day decrease now stands at Rs. 8,600 per tola.

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan

Dates Price 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000 23-July Rs364,900 22-July Rs361,200 21-July Rs361,200 18-July Rs357,600 17-July Rs355,100

Prices for 10 grams of gold followed suit. The 24-karat variant slipped by Rs. 85, falling from Rs. 305,555 to Rs. 305,470, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold was priced at Rs. 280,014.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. Per tola silver held steady at Rs. 3,963, while 10 grams stayed at Rs. 3,397.