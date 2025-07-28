Gold starts week with minor dip; Silver remains stable in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan kicked off new week with minor dip, continuing the downward momentum seen in the previous few sessions.
Sarafa Association shared new rates as price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs. 100 on Monday, settling at Rs. 356,300 per tola, compared to Rs. 356,400 the day before.
Gold Rates Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|24 Karat (total)
|356,300
|24 Karat (10g)
|305,470
|22 Karat (10g)
|280,014
The modest drop adds to last week’s significant slump, where gold lost Rs. 8,500 per tola over three consecutive days. With Monday’s decline, the total four-day decrease now stands at Rs. 8,600 per tola.
Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan
|Dates
|Price
|25-July
|Rs356,700
|24-July
|Rs359,000
|23-July
|Rs364,900
|22-July
|Rs361,200
|21-July
|Rs361,200
|18-July
|Rs357,600
|17-July
|Rs355,100
Prices for 10 grams of gold followed suit. The 24-karat variant slipped by Rs. 85, falling from Rs. 305,555 to Rs. 305,470, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold was priced at Rs. 280,014.
In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. Per tola silver held steady at Rs. 3,963, while 10 grams stayed at Rs. 3,397.