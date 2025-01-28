UHS approves increase in MBBS seats for three private medical colleges

LAHORE – An important update for the medical students as the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday approved increase in the MBBS seats for three private medical colleges in light of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s (PMDC) decision.

The MBBS seats at Abwa Medical College, Faisalabad; Niazi Medical College, Sargodha; and Rahbar Medical College, Lahore, have been increased from 100 to 150.

Additionally, 50 BDS seats have been approved for Rahbar Dental College. The Syndicate also sanctioned the affiliation of Niazi College of Allied Health Sciences, Sargodha, enabling it to launch BS Allied Health degree programs in six disciplines.

The Syndicate of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) held its meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. The Syndicate emphasized strict compliance with PMDC and UHS regulations concerning the migration of medical students, underscoring that the rules would also apply to medical colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affiliated with the university. The Syndicate acknowledged the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court for acknowledging UHS’s stance and directing the University to resolve a student case in accordance with its regulations. Furthermore, the Syndicate approved the admission of students in public sector medical colleges of Kashmir through UHS from the next academic session.

On the recommendation of the Selection Board, the appointment of Dr. Sumaira Ehsan as Professor of Medical Education was approved. The efforts of UHS in establishing a robust and fully functional Department of Medical Education were lauded in the meeting.

In another key decision, the Syndicate mandated strict enforcement of attendance rules, setting a minimum attendance requirement of 85% for students to appear in examinations. Colleges will not be permitted to impose higher limits, and action will be taken as per law against institutions violating these regulations.

To strengthen the varsity’s legal operations, the members approved a proposal to recruit law graduate interns for six months to one year. The syndicate also approved the establishment of a Department of International Linkages to foster academic and research collaborations with global institutions. This new department will be established in line with Higher Education Commission guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Nadia Naseem, Prof. Arshad Cheema, Prof. Maryam Malik, Registrar Ms. Kiran Fatima, Prof. Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof. Sidra Saleem, Dr. Zahid Pervaiz, and Prof. Samina Kausar. Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal, Prof. Soufia Farrukh and additional secretaries from the Specialized Healthcare and Finance departments joined the meeting online.