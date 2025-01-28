Dar, Zaidong vow to take Pak-China ties to new heights

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong held meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

Both sides reaffirmed the Pak-China all-weather strategic partnership, which is a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed the progress of second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion project that will bilateral boost economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

The high ups expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights, further solidifying their strategic partnership.

On behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ambassador Jiang extended an invitation to the deputy prime minister to attend the High-Level UN Security Council Event “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance” , hosted by China under its Presidency of the UNSC, on 18 February 2025 in New York.

Senator Dar has accepted the invitation, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to multilateral cooperation.