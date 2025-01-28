AGL57.22▼ -0.22 (0.00%)AIRLINK193▼ -0.77 (0.00%)BOP9.7▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)DCL8.7▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)DFML44.45▲ 1.25 (0.03%)DGKC104.49▼ -0.88 (-0.01%)FCCL38.4▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)FFL15.49▼ -0.8 (-0.05%)HUBC128.55▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.43▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.2▼ -0.27 (-0.04%)MLCF44.45▼ -1.12 (-0.02%)NBP62.92▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC202▼ -7.11 (-0.03%)PAEL40.58▼ -1.27 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.63▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)PPL173.12▼ -4.8 (-0.03%)PRL38.5▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)PTC24.7▼ -0.83 (-0.03%)SEARL106.25▼ -0.48 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)TOMCL32.75▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TPLP11.94▼ -0.59 (-0.05%)TREET21.38▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG64.35▼ -0.99 (-0.02%)UNITY32.16▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)WTL1.66▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)

Dar, Zaidong vow to take Pak-China ties to new heights

Dar Zaidong Vow To Take Pak China Ties To New Heights
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong held meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

Both sides reaffirmed the Pak-China all-weather strategic partnership, which is a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed the progress of second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion project that will bilateral boost economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

The high ups expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights, further solidifying their strategic partnership.

On behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ambassador Jiang extended an invitation to the deputy prime minister to attend the High-Level UN Security Council Event “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance” , hosted by China under its Presidency of the UNSC, on 18 February 2025 in New York.

Senator Dar has accepted the invitation, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to multilateral cooperation.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Adiala jail superintendent shares reasons behind refusal to Imran Khan’s phone call with sons

  • Pakistan

Suzuki GS 150 price, 24-month installment plan update – Jan 2025

  • Pakistan

Aliya Hamza appointed as PTI Punjab chief organizer

  • Pakistan

Bahrain visit visa latest fee from Pakistan – January 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer