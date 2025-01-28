Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in doubts

LAHORE – The doubts are looming over Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to media reports, Bumrah sustained a back injury during the fifth Test match of the Australia tour, casting uncertainty over his availability for the mega event.

Although India has included Jasprit Bumrah in the squads for both the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, a recent report has raised concerns about his fitness.

It even stated that if Bumrah manages to recover in time for the Champions Trophy 2025 starting on February 19, it would be nothing short of a miracle.

Meanwhile, another fast bowler Mohammed Shami is also struggling with fitness issues. He has yet to feature in the ongoing home series against England.

Shami, who has not played a match since the World Cup final in November 2023, has been named in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against England.

The veteran pacer was not included in the playing XI for the first two matches leading to speculation about his fitness.

However, according to Sitanashu, Shami has no issues while bowling.