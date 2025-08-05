UHS announces MBBS, UGAT results

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday announced the results of the MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examinations and the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2025.

According to a UHS spokesperson, a total of 518 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the final professional supplementary exams. Of these, 372 were declared successful, while 139 failed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 72.80.

Meanwhile, the university also released the results of the Undergraduate Admission Test 2025, conducted on Sunday. As per the spokesperson, 830 candidates appeared in the test, out of which 669 secured more than 50 percent marks. The results of both examinations are available on the official website of the university.