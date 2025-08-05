Sindh treats one million children through public-private partnership

KARACHI – More than one million children across Sindh received emergency treatment in fiscal year 2024–25 through extensive network of Children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) and Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs).

This milestone was made possible by the Government of Sindh’s commitment to child health, delivered through an innovative public-private partnership with ChildLife Foundation.

Today, 10 Children’s ERs in government teaching hospitals of Sindh and 105 Telemedicine Satellite Centers in secondary care hospitals of districts and tehsils operate 24/7, free of cost, ensuring that no child is more than 30 minutes away from quality emergency care. This expanding network reflects the dedication of the Sindh government to improving healthcare equity and access for every child.

“Access to quality emergency care is not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every child,” said Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation. “Our partnership with the Government of Sindh and the relationship with the Health Department brings critical care closer to every child, combining technology, skilled teams, and compassion.”

The impact of this model was validated by an independent study by the University of California and PALISI Global Health, published in The Lancet. The study found a mortality rate of 1.2% among critically ill children treated at ChildLife-managed ERs in Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Larkana, matching outcome of Pakistan’s best private hospital. This success shows the transformative power of targeted public-private collaboration.

In another milestone, the Children’s ER at Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi became the first public-sector ER in Pakistan to achieve international SafeCare Level 5 certification, setting new quality benchmarks.

As ChildLife expands beyond Sindh, this partnership stands as a model for scalable, sustainable, and equitable healthcare nationwide, proving what’s possible when innovation meets public commitment.