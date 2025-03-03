Mohammad Javad Zarif suddenly resigns as Iran’s vice president

TEHRAN – Iran Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif suddenly resigned from his position, the local media reported on Monday.

The Iranian media reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian received Zarif’s resignation but no final decision was made yet.

After resigning, Javad Zarif revealed that he and his family had been facing serious accusations, threats, and humiliation. He stated that Iran’s judiciary chief advised him to step down, which he complied with.

The development is a serious blow to Pezeshkian’s government as the vice-president stepped down from his position.

Zarif’s resignation is being seen as a significant shift in Iranian politics, with analysts suggesting that it could impact both domestic and foreign policies.

Zarif previously served as Iran’s Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2021 during Hassan Rouhani’s administration. He played a key role in negotiating the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, making him a prominent figure on the global diplomatic stage.

It may also be mentioned here that just a day ago, Iran Finance Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati was impeached after parliament voted to dismiss him amid rising inflation and a falling currency.

Hemmati was dismissed from his office after 182 of 273 lawmakers voted against him, conservative parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced on Sunday, just six months after moderate President Masoud Pezeshkian’s government took office.