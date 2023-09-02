ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Saturday granted bail to human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, in a terror case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail for Mazari against a surety bond worth Rs10,000.

The development comes three days after she was handed over to the Islamabad Police on physical remand in the case registered against her in the Barakahu police station of Islamabad.

Last week, Islamabad police again arrested the human rights activist Imaan Mazari soon after she was released from the Adiala jail on bail in the sedition case.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital granted bail to Mazari and PTM leader Ali Wazir in a sedition case registered over a controversial speech at a public rally.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain granted the post-arrest bail to the both suspects for Rs30,000 surety bonds each.