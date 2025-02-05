Population, poverty and children’s education

DESPITE substantial investment in raising awareness about the importance and benefits of education, a significant number of children in Pakistan remain out of school, particularly at the higher secondary level.

In an era defined by advancements in information technology and widespread internet accessibility, it is troubling that education remains out of reach for many. This persistent issue reflects not only societal disinterest among parents and officials but also systemic shortcomings at the socio-political level that impede literacy rates. Alarmingly, despite various efforts, these rates continue to decline, especially in comparison to neighbouring and developed countries.

Additionally, Pakistan faces recurring natural disasters, climate change and epidemics, which exacerbate the already dire state of children’s education. This complex situation demands a thorough analysis of both the underlying causes and the remedial strategies being implemented, particularly for children’s education. One of the primary challenges undermining education in Pakistan is overpopulation. With a population now exceeding 250 million, of which approximately 25 million are children, managing such a vast demographic within a structured educational system presents a daunting challenge. The inability to adequately fund and build the necessary infrastructure for this burgeoning population has left millions of children without access to education.

Overpopulation not only strains the education system but also contributes to other socio-economic challenges. For instance, unchecked population growth intensifies poverty. The imbalance between the growing number of dependents and the dwindling availability of resources creates widespread poverty, compelling families to prioritize survival over education. Consequently, many parents opt to send their children to work instead of school to supplement house-hold income. Addressing this issue requires a twofold approach: controlling population growth and strictly enforcing child labour laws. Ensuring that all children under the age of 15 are enrolled in schools is vital. Education equips them with essential skills, enabling them to become productive members of society. It further requires developing a comprehensive population control policy and its strict implementation and monitoring for effective results.

Another critical issue is the lack of quality education. Pakistan’s education system has yet to modernize and align with the demands of the 21st century. The absence of targeted, demand-driven educational planning has resulted in an oversaturated job market. Moreover, the lack of specialized teacher training exacerbates this problem. To address this, teacher training programs must adopt a targeted approach. For instance, teachers responsible for primary education should receive training distinct from those teaching at the secondary or higher secondary levels. Similarly, educators focusing on skill development should be equipped with relevant expertise. The curricula and teaching methodologies must also be updated to meet the evolving needs of young learners in a rapidly changing world. AI based education and training can go a long way in this regard because it affords opportunities like personalized and online learning, especially. The government must take a proactive role in formulating and implementing comprehensive policies to address these issues. A long-term, 10-year strategic plan is essential to produce skilled workers for emerging job markets. Policy implementation should include strict monitoring and the allocation of sufficient funds, ensuring their appropriate use. Moreover, making education up to the secondary level compulsory for all children would be a crucial step forward.

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), failing to educate and train children would have catastrophic consequences for Pakistan’s future. AI offers transformative opportunities to revolutionize education by making learning engaging, accessible and goal oriented. Integrating AI tools into classrooms can enhance both teaching and learning experiences, equipping students with skills required in a tech-driven global economy. However, this vision requires substantial infrastructure development and policy reform. The government must ensure the widespread adoption of AI technologies across schools, bridging the gap between traditional and modern education systems. Such measures would not only improve the quality of education but also prepare Pakistan’s youth for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

—The writer is a Professor of English at Emerson University, Multan, and has a vast international exposure.

([email protected])