A dry future ahead

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently warned about the looming threat of drought in various regions worldwide, including Western and Central Africa, South America, and South Asian countries, such as Pakistan.

According to the FAO, the climatic phenomenon known as El Niño contributed to rising temperatures during 2023-24, which led to severe droughts and floods, ultimately devastating agricultural production. Now, areas already affected by El Niño are bracing for further challenges due to the onset of La Niña, a weather pattern that could exacerbate food insecurity in these regions.

La Niña’s effects, such as intensified weather disruptions, require close and constant observation to understand how they will impact crop yields and food security. To counter this looming crisis, an action plan has been released, including timely measures such as providing farmers with agricultural tools and drought-resistant seeds, addressing live-stock health through necessary vaccinations and restoring critical irrigation systems. These steps are meant to ensure that food production can withstand the harsh conditions brought on by these climatic changes.

This report is of particular significance for Pakistan, a country ranked among the most vulnerable to climatic shifts. With its agricultural sector already struggling under erratic weather patterns, implementing these strategies promptly is crucial. Ensuring that the FAO’s action plan is implemented could help mitigate the damage caused by drought and safeguard the country’s food security. Restoring irrigation systems, preparing drought-tolerant crops and maintaining livestock health are essential actions that can offer resilience against future climatic disruptions.

Given the critical nature of Pakistan’s agriculture-dependent economy, these solutions cannot be delayed. Climatic variability is not just an environmental challenge but a socio-economic one, threatening the food supply and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. Implementing these recommendations urgently could prevent more profound food shortages and rural economic decline crises.

The global impact of climate change is already being felt in many parts of the world. Still, by adopting proactive measures like those suggested by the FAO, countries like Pakistan can reduce their vulnerability to these challenges. Ensuring resilience in agriculture and food production is not only about safeguarding today’s harvest but also about preparing for the uncertainties of the future.

The government must seek international aid and partnerships with organizations like the FAO to secure funding for these essential agricultural reforms. Public-private partnerships could also help, allowing for investment in sustainable farming technologies and irrigation systems while focusing on immediate economic recovery.

—The writer is a contributing columnist based in Turbat, Balochistan.

