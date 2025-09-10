UAE starts single-step Emirates ID renewal service: Are residents eligible?

ABU DHABI – The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) of the UAE has further simplified the Emirates ID renewal and replacement process, reducing it to only one step in order improve citizen experience and make it hassle free.

The new streamlined system allows UAE citizens to complete the ID renewal process in just one step instead of engaging in multiple procedures.

Emirates ID Validity Period

Under the latest system, the validity period of renewed Emirates IDs will be automatically determined based on the age of the applicant.

UAE citizens aged 21 and above will get their cards with 10 years validity, while it will be five years for those under 21.

Citizens can use the single-step renewal and replacement system across all ICP service channels.

Are Residents Eligible for Single-Step Emirates ID Renewal?

The UAE hosts a significant number of residents from various countries including Pakistan. All those are also issued Emirates ID cards.

However, it is unclear whether they are eligible for the single-step system or it is restricted to only UAE citizens.

UAE Emirates ID

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for the Emirates ID card and carry it with them at all times.

The Emirates ID can be used for various purposes including availing government services, to vote in the elections of Federal National Council and as a document to pass immigration through the eGates and smart gates at several airports in the UAE.

Emirates ID Cost Update

The UAE residents can obtain the Emirates ID with two or three years validity. There is a different fee schedule for both categories.

Emirates ID with two years validity cost AED270-310 while it would be AED370-410 for three years validity.