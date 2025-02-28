AGL48▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.01▼ -1.68 (-0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.64▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)DGKC120.5▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL40.54▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)FFL15.08▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC130.77▼ -0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL13.43▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)KEL4.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF51▼ -0.23 (0.00%)NBP78.88▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC212.3▲ 0.19 (0.00%)PAEL42.25▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.4▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL174.1▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)PRL34.41▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC23.74▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL93.35▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)TELE8.2▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.1▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TPLP11.18▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TREET21.15▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG60.3▲ 0.05 (0.00%)UNITY29.97▼ -0.04 (0.00%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

UAE residence visa renewal now takes just one minute: Here’s how

Lost Your Pakistani Passport With Uae Visa On It What To Do Next
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of the United Arab Emirates has unveiled a new digital platform powered by the Artificial Intelligence, enabling residents to get their visas renewed within just one or two minutes.

Using the platform Salama, the residence visa holders can not only renew their permit but also download the updated document by using it.

The AI-powered platform has reduced the processing time from hours to just a couple of minutes .

UAE Visa Renewal Process

As a user logs in to the Salama platform, it will automatically collect the details of applicants, status of dependents visa status and the remaining days before expiry of the permit.

Later, the applicant will pick the suitable renewal duration and the request will be processed instantly. It significantly cuts the process for renewal of dependents’ visas.

An official told UAE-based media that the online service is currently available for visa renewals of residents.

He said that the service will be expanded to visitors, tourists and other visas in coming days.

“The service will eventually be available for companies as well, with the smart channel and the GDRFA DXP application being utilised in future phases. We are constantly evolving to keep pace with AI and technological advancements,” UAE media quoted the official as having said.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

When is first Roza in Pakistan as moon sighting committee meets today?

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal strengthens against Pak rupee – 28 February 2025

  • Featured, Sports

Why is Mushtaq Ahmed going to court against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis?

  • Business, Featured

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $21 million

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer