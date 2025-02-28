UAE residence visa renewal now takes just one minute: Here’s how

DUBAI – The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of the United Arab Emirates has unveiled a new digital platform powered by the Artificial Intelligence, enabling residents to get their visas renewed within just one or two minutes.

Using the platform Salama, the residence visa holders can not only renew their permit but also download the updated document by using it.

The AI-powered platform has reduced the processing time from hours to just a couple of minutes .

UAE Visa Renewal Process

As a user logs in to the Salama platform, it will automatically collect the details of applicants, status of dependents visa status and the remaining days before expiry of the permit.

Later, the applicant will pick the suitable renewal duration and the request will be processed instantly. It significantly cuts the process for renewal of dependents’ visas.

An official told UAE-based media that the online service is currently available for visa renewals of residents.

He said that the service will be expanded to visitors, tourists and other visas in coming days.

“The service will eventually be available for companies as well, with the smart channel and the GDRFA DXP application being utilised in future phases. We are constantly evolving to keep pace with AI and technological advancements,” UAE media quoted the official as having said.