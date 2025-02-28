Portuguese writer happy to be in Pakistan, looks forward to greater interaction in art, culture, literature & journalism

Well-known Portuguese cultural journalist and writer Teresa Nicolau expressed her pleasure at being in Islamabad and interacting with the Pakistani writers and media persons.

She was answering the questions of the writers at a reception hosted by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) under its Ahl e Qalam Say Miliay (Meet Literary Persons) series

Ms Teresa Nicolau said she also enjoyed meeting the Pakistani people very much.

They are quite friendly and hospitable, she observed.

The Portuguese ambassador Manuel Frederico da Salva presided over the event while Chairperson of the PAL DrNajibaArif welcomed the guest.

DrArshadWaheed hosted the session.

A number of prominent writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended the meeting.

To a question, Ms Teresa Nicolau remarked that Vasco da Gama was a Portuguese adventurer and explorer who reached the shores of the subcontinent.

However, she emphasized the colonial system was a political game played by the politicians, which she didn’t approve.

Portuguese Ambassador Manuel Frederico da Silva in his comments said that it was the fourth time that he was visiting the PAL and was very happy to be there.

Last time he visited the PAL when another Portuguese writer Jose Luis Peixoto was the guest speaker.

The Portuguese envoy stressed the need of increasing cooperation in the field of literature between the two countries.

In her welcome address, PAL Chairperson, Dr.

NajibaArif termed the Portuguese writer’s visit of immense importance and said it was an opportunity to promote cross cultural ties of both countries.

She mentioned that Pakistan Academy of Letters had already translated into Urdu a novel by the Portuguese novelist Jose Luis Peixoto and looks forward to continue mutual translation efforts.

She also sincerely thanked the Honorable Ambassador of Portugal and Ms.

Teresa Nicolau for gracing the ceremony by their presence.

She also thanked the participants for attending the ceremony.

Born in Portugal in 1973 Teresa Nicolau holds a PhD from the Universidad Autonoma da Lambasa in Journalism and Society.

She also has a degree in communication sciences and completed a New York film directing course.

Several of her articles on culture and arts have been published in important magazines of Portugal.

She said that she has hosted television and radio programmes on culture and arts on television.

She has also received the Portuguese Author Award and the Cultural Journals Award.