UAE Naval commander praises Pakistan Armed Forces’ Anti-Terror Efforts in meeting with CJCSC

KARACHI – Commander of the United Arab Emirates Naval Forces Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdulla Alremeithi called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters on Monday.

ISPR said the discussion focused on professional matters and examined the evolving global and regional geostrategic environment. Both sides stressed the importance of strong bilateral defense and security cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector, as a cornerstone for regional peace and stability.

UAE Naval Chief meets Pakistan’s CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, talks held on defence, security & maritime cooperation for regional peace pic.twitter.com/lz4iXaozk3 — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) September 8, 2025

UAE Naval Commander lauded the professionalism, achievements, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and praised their continued efforts to promote regional stability.

Upon arrival, a tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary, marking the official start of his visit.