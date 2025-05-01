Hajj 2025: Facilities available to Pakistani pilgrims detailed

RIYADH – Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have started arriving in Saudi Arabia as the Hajj mission has finally begun with top officials claiming that extra ordinary facilities would be provided to the pilgrims for performing the religious ritual.

As long as the facilities for this year’s Hajj are concerned, the Pakistani pilgrims can expect significantly improved facilities, as announced by key officials overseeing the pilgrimage arrangements.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, had stated that Pakistani pilgrims will be treated like VIPs during Hajj 2025.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring top-tier services in collaboration with Saudi authorities.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Jeddah, Abdul Wahab Soomro, highlighted that upgraded tents in Mina will include air conditioning, sofa-cum-mattresses, luggage shelves, and gypsum board partitions.

Additionally, a newly introduced mobile application will assist pilgrims in locating their camps and tents during their stay in Mashair. The distribution of double-dish meals in Madinah, the availability of double- and triple-bed rooms, the introduction of family accommodation, new buses for transport, or enhanced tent facilities in Mina are also part of the arrangements for Pakistanis.

Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, also confirmed that meticulous preparations are underway to offer pilgrims the best possible travel facilities. He mentioned that agreements have been signed with airlines to facilitate the transportation of pilgrims, ensuring a smooth journey to the holy sites.

It bears mentioning that Pakistan was allocated around 179,000 seats for this year’s Hajj; however, over 60,000 pilgrims would not be able to perform Hajj as the private tour operators did not comply with the guidelines of the Saudi government.