State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves fall by $252 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,862.6 million as of February 07, 2025.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $11,166.6 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,696.0 million as of February 07, 2025.

During the week ending February 07, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending on January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,418.3 million.

A week earlier, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending on January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

