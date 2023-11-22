The Golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes, including nurses, are among those eligible for the Golden visa.

The exclusive benefits which can be availed by the Gold visa holders include:

an entry visa for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance

a long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years

the privilege of not needing a sponsor

the ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid

the ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages

the ability to sponsor unlimited number of domestic helpers

the permit for family members to stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration, if the primary holder of the Golden visa passes away.

Requirements for UAE Golden Visa for Nurses

To be eligible for the Golden Visa for nurses, the applicant must have a valid license to practice nursing in the UAE. You must also have at least five years of experience in your field.

UAE Golden Visa Cost for Nurses

The price of a UAE Golden Visa varies depending on the category of visa you are applying for. However, the general cost for nurses, according to reports, AED 100,000.

How to Apply For Golden Visa

The process of applying for a UAE Golden Visa is simple. The applicant needs to follow the following steps

Gather the required documents.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application to the UAE government.

The general process time for the UAE Golden Visa is three to six months.