ISLAMABAD- Pakistani-American entrepreneur Dr. Sohail Masood has been honored with the prestigious ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Award,’ recognizing his outstanding achievements in the healthcare sector.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, extended congratulations to Dr. Sohail Masood, the CEO of Kabafusion, emphasizing that his remarkable success and acknowledgment as a leading entrepreneur in the U.S. brought pride to both the Pakistani diaspora and the nation.

Ambassador Khan highlighted the significant contributions of Pakistanis in the U.S. to the progress of both countries, considering them a strong link between Pakistan and the United States.

Dr. Sohail Masood, who commenced his professional journey in 1992, has propelled his company to become one of California’s largest home infusion providers.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year, a highly esteemed annual award program, recognized Masood’s achievements after a rigorous selection process from a pool of over 300 competitors in various categories.