GAZA- Israel and Hamas reached a four-day truce agreement to facilitate the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The deal, mediated by Qatar and involving the U.S., was announced after days of secret negotiations.

The agreement specifies the release of 50 women and children over four days, with the possibility of extending the truce for every additional 10 hostages released. The truce will also permit the entry of humanitarian, medical, and fuel aid into Gaza.

Both parties committed to refraining from attacks in all parts of Gaza during the truce. U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, emphasizing the potential return of American hostages. The truce is set to begin after the starting time is announced within the next 24 hours. Israel’s justice ministry published a list of about 300 Palestinian prisoners slated for release.

The agreement marks the first truce in a conflict that has resulted in significant casualties and destruction in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel’s broader mission remains unchanged, aiming to destroy Hamas, secure the return of all hostages, and prevent any threat from Gaza to Israel.

Hamas, in its statement, asserted readiness to defend its people despite the truce. The first release of hostages is expected on Thursday, with a 24-hour waiting period for potential legal challenges. The deal is seen as a potential step toward a larger and permanent ceasefire. Hamas had previously released four captives for humanitarian reasons.

Islamic Jihad reported the death of one Israeli hostage held since the October 7 attacks. Despite the hostage release deal, fighting continued on the ground, with reports of casualties in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel ordered the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City, claiming militant activity. In Jabalia refugee camp and Khan Younis, Israeli airstrikes reportedly caused casualties, though these accounts were yet to be verified.