UAE eases process for foreign degrees acceptance

DUBAI – In a major relief for foreigners, the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reduced the number of documents needed for acceptance of foreign degrees.

The government required 14 documents for accepting the foreign degrees as a standard practice; however, a major shift has now reduced the number of requisite documents to just 4.

The 70 percent reduction in number of papers required is part of the government’s plan to reduce bureaucracy in different areas of public sector under its Zero Government Bureaucracy programme.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has eased foreign degree holders with the new policy change, the results of which are obvious; the launch of the program has already increased the number of recognised qualifications from 5,780 to 12,180.

‘This system streamlines the recognition process, helping students and graduates navigate the path to employment or postgraduate studies with ease,’ Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

It is to be highlighted that the fee for recognition of Undergraduate degree is 100 AED while it is

150 AED for Post Graduate Degree and 200 AED for Doctorate Degree. The complete process along with the documents required can be seen here.