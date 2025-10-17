UAE Dirham dips against Pakistan Rupee today – 17 October 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham buying rate in open market of Pakistan recorded slight dip and now stood at Rs76.9l8 on Friday.

According to a currency portal, the selling rate of AED to PKR stands at Rs77.8 reflecting a difference of Rs1 between buying and selling rates.

The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee (AED to PKR) rate directly affects a huge number of people as they receive remittances from their beloved one reside in the UAE for jobs.

Report said the United Arab Emirates hosts over 1.5 million Pakistani workers, one of the largest expatriate communities. Their remittances depend on the AED to PKR rate. A weaker Rupee increases the value of money sent home, while a stronger Rupee reduces it.

Pakistanis visiting the UAE for business, tourism, or transit flights experience higher or lower costs depending on the AED to PKR exchange rate.

UAE Dirham to Pak Rupee Rate Today

Pakistan Remittances in August 2025

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.1 billion during August 2025.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, workers’ remittances increased by 6.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $6.4 billion, workers’ remittances increased by seven per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to $5.9 billion received during the same period last year.

Remittances inflows during August 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($736.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($642.9 million), United Kingdom ($463.4 million) and United States of America ($267.3 million).