How a woman wins Rs28 million cash prize using ChatGPT?

WAYNE, Michigan – A 45-year-old woman from Wayne, Michigan in the United States, has won a remarkable $100,000 or Rs28.1 million in Pakistani rupee prize after using the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to select her Powerball numbers.

Tammy Caraway, who typically plays the Powerball only when the jackpot is exceptionally high, decided to purchase a ticket when the prize soared to over $1 billion in September. Caraway shared that she felt compelled to play given the record-breaking jackpot and decided to take a different approach to choosing her numbers.

In an unconventional move, Caraway turned to ChatGPT to help her pick a set of numbers. After asking the AI program for suggestions, she used those numbers on her Powerball ticket. The results were astounding – Caraway matched four white balls, winning $50,000. Thanks to the Power Play option on her ticket, her winnings were doubled to a total of $100,000.

“I’ve never had this much luck before, and it feels amazing,” Caraway said, adding that she was thrilled with the unexpected assistance from ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, a new report from Digital 2026 reveals that AI-powered applications, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Cloud-based services, have collectively surpassed 1 billion users, signaling a major shift in the digital landscape.

The report highlights the rapid spread of AI from early technology adopters to the mass market, illustrating how artificial intelligence is becoming a mainstream tool for everyday internet users.

AI’s influence has grown so significantly that traditional search engine usage has started to decline, as more people turn to AI apps for information and assistance.

According to the 700-page report, this trend has had a ripple effect across the internet, changing how people engage with online services.

The surge in AI adoption is shifting the digital experience towards more personalized, AI-driven interactions, with a growing number of users relying on AI tools for a variety of tasks, from content generation to problem-solving.