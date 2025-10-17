Shocking Results: 33 DSPs, SHOs of Sindh Police fail competency test

KARACHI – More than 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of Sindh failed to pass the competency examinations.

A total of 52 officers, including DSPs and SHOs participated in a competency examination across Sindh as part of a professional assessment.

This was held under the guidance of the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, following a directive to evaluate the suitability and skills of officers in leadership positions.

The specialized training workshop was conducted at the Central Police Office (CPO) under the supervision of DIG Training Sindh, Faizullah Korijo, who managed the training for the officers. The workshop, aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of the officers, concluded with a rigorous testing process.

Out of the 52 participants, only 21 officers successfully passed the tests. Among the successful candidates was one DSP, along with several inspectors and sub-inspectors.

However, a total of 33 officers, including 28 DSPs and SHOs, failed to meet the required standards.

Among the officers who failed the exam were DSPs Ali Hassan Shaikh, Habib-ur-Rehman Lashari, Abdul Ghafoor Chandio, Karim Bakhsh Baloch, Syed Muhammad Ghaur, Muhammad Sadiq, Shoukat Ali Malhan, and Behram Khan Panhwar. Several SHOs and inspectors, including Inspector Abdul Sattar Magsi, Abdul Waheed Baloch, Zahid Ullah Lodhi, and Syed Shamshad Haider Shah, also failed the test.

Four officers were dropped during the training process, while two failed to report for the workshop.

The IG’s office has indicated that those who did not pass the exam will undergo further training and assessments.

The successful candidates who passed the examination included DSP Pervez Aslam Jonejo, Inspector Amjad Anwar, Shehzad Raza Qazi, Shabana Naz, and several others.

The assessment and training process is part of the ongoing efforts to improve police operations and ensure that officers meet the highest professional standards in the province.