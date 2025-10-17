UAE confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Pakistan’s Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in recognition of his distinguished diplomatic services contributing towards strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The decoration was presented to Ambassador Tirmizi by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, today.

Al Marar conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. He commended Ambassador Tirmizi’s dedicated efforts in further deepening the historic and brotherly relations between the two nations.

Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said he was “overwhelmingly delighted and deeply humbled to receive this prestigious honour”. Conveying the greetings of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, he extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to the UAE leadership, authorities,and its people for their continued support throughout his tenure.

Ambassador Tirmizi further remarked, “This recognition is not mine alone. I am profoundly grateful to my dedicated team at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, and our vibrant Pakistani community across the Emirates. Their hard work, cooperation, and commitment have been instrumental in further strengthening Pakistan–UAE relations”.