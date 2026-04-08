UAE C-130, U.S. C-17 Land at Nur Khan Airbase ahead of High-Stakes Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital Islamabad is under unprecedented security lockdown as the South Asian nation prepares to host high-stakes negotiations between Iran and the United States. The capital and neighboring Rawalpindi witnessed extraordinary security deployment, with Pakistan Army deployed and strict measures sweeping across key areas.

At Nur Khan Air Base, a UAE C-130 touched down two hours ago, followed by U.S. C-17 an hour later. More C-17s carrying foreign officials are expected to arrive from Qatar, signaling the start of a major diplomatic operation. Tomorrow, delegations from Iran and the United States will officially visit Pakistan for these pivotal talks.

Authorities have announced that starting Wednesday, heavy vehicles will face strict entry restrictions in the city. Vehicle owners are urged to comply fully with police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow. Citizens seeking updates can call the traffic helpline at 1915 or follow official Islamabad Police social media channels.

Srinagar Highway has been partially diverted to accommodate the movement of foreign delegations, and Islamabad Traffic Police are actively managing traffic while assisting citizens on-site. Authorities have emphasized the need for public cooperation and have urged everyone to stay informed via official channels.

The city’s Red Zone has become the epicenter of security operations, with only official vehicles permitted. Traffic restrictions are strictly enforced, and officers have been deployed along major roads to guide commuters and prevent unnecessary travel.

A private five-star hotel has been selected to host foreign delegations, with additional international guests accommodated in nearby hotels. Residents of these properties have been asked to vacate immediately. Roads leading to the main hotel have been barricaded with containers, underscoring the intensity of the security preparations.

Dedicated transport corridors have been mapped out to shuttle delegates between the airport and hotels, with all authorities on full alert. Islamabad is witnessing one of its most meticulously planned security operations in recent memory as global attention focuses on Pakistan during this critical diplomatic moment.

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to lead the American delegation in critical talks with Iran in Islamabad starting Friday. Iran may send top diplomat Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also participating after brokering an end to 39 days of conflict.

Trump confirmed Witkoff and Kushner will attend, though Vice President Vance may skip over security concerns. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a two-week ceasefire ahead of the talks, which come as the region reels from a joint US-Israel strike on February 28 that killed over 1,400 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks across Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces.