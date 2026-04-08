 Ceasefire On Brink As Iran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again After Israel Strikes Lebanon

WASHINGTON – The fragile US–Iran ceasefire is already showing signs of collapse as Tehran abruptly closed Strait of Hormuz again, blaming Israel’s latest military strikes in Lebanon.

Iranian media reported the crucial oil transit route briefly reopened earlier in the day for about ten minutes before authorities shut it indefinitely once more. Amid this situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been spearheading mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, warned that multiple ceasefire violations have already occurred across the conflict zone. He cautioned that these incidents threaten to derail the fragile peace process and urged all sides to honor the agreed two-week truce, stressing that restraint is essential if diplomacy is to succeed.

Iranian officials responded sharply, accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire conditions by launching attacks in Lebanon. Tehran warned that Israel would face retaliation, insisting that the truce was meant to apply to the entire region. Iranian statements suggested that force may be used if Israel continues what they described as violations of the agreement.

Earlier in the day, Trump led US administration agreed to a temporary 14-day ceasefire based on a 10-point proposal, with one key condition: Iran must immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the flow of global energy shipments. Iran’s foreign minister confirmed the strait would reopen, signaling tentative cooperation.

Tehran reportedly accepted ceasefire proposal put forward by Pakistan after consultations involving Mojtaba Khamenei, with diplomatic pressure from both Pakistan and China playing a significant role in securing the agreement. However, the situation became more complicated when Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel does not consider Lebanon part of the ceasefire, contradicting earlier statements from Israeli security officials and raising fears that the agreement could quickly unravel.

Despite the uncertainty, many Iranians reportedly celebrated the ceasefire announcement, relieved after more than a month of intense missile exchanges and airstrikes. Diplomats say J. D. Vance and Chinese negotiators played a key role in finalizing the deal, with Beijing urging Tehran to show flexibility to prevent a wider regional war.

Unconfirmed claims suggest Iranian missiles may have struck Jubail Industrial City again, while circulating footage allegedly from Isfahan Province appears to show strikes targeting Iranian government facilities.

The scale of violence remains staggering. In just the past 24 hours, approximately 425 attacks have reportedly hit locations across Iran, targeting transportation networks and infrastructure. Authorities say 36 civilians were killed and 48 injured, pushing the reported death toll in the conflict to 1,701.