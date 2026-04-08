Islamabad Traffic Advisory issued ahead of International Delegations’ Arrival in Capital

ISLAMABAD – Security measures have been beefed up in Islamabad for the high-stakes negotiations between Iran and the United States. Authorities have imposed strict traffic restrictions in the city’s Red Zone, allowing only official vehicles to enter, as heightened security measures sweep the capital.

Islamabad Traffic Police have warned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in and around the Red Zone to prevent delays, while officers have been deployed on major roads to guide commuters.

There are restrictions on heavy vehicles entering the city starting Wednesday. Heavy vehicle owners are urged to cooperate with police authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow. Citizens seeking updates can contact the traffic helpline at 1915 or follow the official Islamabad Police social media pages and the Traffic Police WhatsApp channel.

In addition, diversions have been put in place on Srinagar Highway due to the arrival and movement of foreign delegations. Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise patience. Islamabad Traffic Police personnel are actively managing traffic and assisting citizens on-site.

Authorities emphasized public cooperation and encouraged people to stay informed through the official WhatsApp channel and social media platforms of Islamabad Traffic Police.

In a major logistical move, a private five-star hotel has been chosen to host foreign delegations, with other international guests being accommodated in additional private hotels. Current hotel residents have been instructed to vacate immediately. Roads leading to the main hotel have been barricaded with containers, marking a visible sign of the intense security preparations.

Sources reveal that dedicated transport routes have been mapped out to ferry foreign delegates to and from the airport, with the administration, police, and other relevant authorities placed on full alert. Islamabad is now witnessing one of its most meticulously planned security operations in recent history, as the world’s eyes focus on the city during these critical negotiations.