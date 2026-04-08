Margalla Hiking Trails closed amid Massive Security for US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The capital administration closed several trails of Margalla Hills for 2 days (April 9-10) in view of a major diplomatic gathering in the metropolis as high-level delegates from US and Iran are coming down for talks after the ceasefire.

Office of the District Magistrate, ICT Islamabad announced the closure of Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5, and the trail behind Saidpur Village on 9th and 10th April 2026. Citizens are warned to avoid these areas as authorities enforce strict access restrictions for security reasons.

This closure is part of one of the most intensive security operations in Islamabad’s recent history, coinciding with the arrival of high-profile international delegations. The Pakistan Army has been deployed, roads leading to key zones are barricaded, and traffic restrictions are in place across the city.

At Nur Khan Air Base, a UAE C-130 landed earlier today, followed by a U.S. C-17, with more expected from Qatar carrying foreign officials. These movements signal the beginning of critical diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled to start tomorrow.

Srinagar Highway has been partially diverted, and heavy vehicles are facing strict entry restrictions. Dedicated corridors have been arranged to transport delegations between airports and hotels, while the Islamabad Traffic Police assist commuters.

A five-star hotel will host the foreign delegates, with additional guests accommodated nearby. Residents in these hotels have been asked to vacate immediately, and roads leading to the main hotel are fully barricaded.

US delegation, led by Vice President of the United States JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet Iran’s potential representatives, including top diplomat Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will also participate following a two-week ceasefire brokered after 39 days of regional conflict.

The backdrop of these talks is the February 28 US-Israel strike that killed over 1,400 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran’s subsequent drone and missile attacks across Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. forces.

Authorities urge citizens to stay alert, follow official instructions, and avoid restricted trails and zones as Islamabad becomes the epicenter of international attention during this high-stakes diplomatic event.