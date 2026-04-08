Adult Immunisation Key to Solving Pakistan’s Healthcare Issues

The rise of chronic illnesses and an ageing population are putting huge pressure on Pakistan’s healthcare system.

Adult immunisation offers a practical and effective solution. Vaccines for influenza, pneumococcal disease, and shingles are widely used globally to protect adults from serious illness.

“Yet awareness and uptake in Pakistan remain low. Many adults only seek care after falling ill, often when complications have already set in. This reactive approach comes at a cost,” said Prof Nadeem A Rizvi, Consultant Chest Physician, South City Hospital and former HOD of Chest Medicine at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

He stated that hospital treatments, medications, and extended recovery periods place financial strain on individuals and families, and at a national level, this translates into increased healthcare spending and reduced workforce productivity — an issue often described as the “economic burden” of illness.

Preventive healthcare changes this equation. Studies, including those by the Office of Health Economics, show that investing in prevention reduces long-term costs and improves health outcomes. Vaccination is one of the most efficient preventive tools available.

Doctors in Pakistan can play a pivotal role by routinely discussing adult vaccines with patients, particularly those over 50 or with chronic conditions. Employers can contribute by promoting workplace vaccination programs, reducing absenteeism and improving employee well-being.

For policymakers, the opportunity is clear: integrating adult immunisation into national health strategies can help reduce disease burden, ease pressure on hospitals, and improve population health.

“The future of healthcare in Pakistan depends on shifting the focus from treating illness to preventing it. Adult immunisation is a simple step with far-reaching impact — one that can lead to healthier lives and a stronger, more resilient nation,” he stated.

For many people, he added, vaccines are something associated with childhood — such as polio drops, hepatitis shots, chicken pox and measles vaccines, and school immunisation cards carefully tucked away by parents.

“But immunity is not a one-time event. As we grow older, our protection against several diseases weakens, making adult immunisation an essential, yet often overlooked, pillar of public health,” he said.

Adult immunisation refers to vaccines recommended beyond adolescence to protect against infections that can become more severe with age or underlying conditions. These include influenza, pneumococcal disease, shingles, hepatitis, and in some cases, human papillomavirus (HPV),” Dr Rizvi said.

Each of these illnesses carries risks that go far beyond temporary discomfort: influenza alone can lead to severe complications in older adults, while pneumococcal infections can cause life-threatening pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and meningitis.