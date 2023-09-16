Investments of banks operating in the UAE reached Dh580 billion at the end of July 2023, the highest level in history, according to the latest statistics of the UAE Central Bank.

The data showed that investments increased by 18.8 per cent on an annual basis, from Dh487.7 billion in July 2022. On a monthly basis, investments were up 0.91 per cent, from Dh574.3 billion in June 2023.

Bonds held until maturity accounted for the largest share of banks’ investments, reaching Dh266.8 billion at the end of July 2023, an increase of 1.3 per cent from the previous month, when it was Dh263.3 billion.—Gulf News