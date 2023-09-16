The operational capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) fleet has increased by 153 percent in Chabahar Port due to the increase of investment in the port which has made it possible for ships with higher capacity to commute to this port, Mana reported.

According to the IRISL Office of Public Relations, due to the appropriate investment made in the infrastructures of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar for the traffic of ships with high intakes, the IRISL started to establish regular shipping lines in this port as of September 2022, which caused a jump in the loading and unloading of goods at the port compared to last year.—Tehran Times