China’s second Vocational Skills Competition kicked off on Saturday in north China’s Tianjin Municipality, focusing on promoting the training, deployment, evaluation and incentive mechanism of skilled talents.

As the biggest and most high-profile comprehensive national vocational skills competition, this year’s four-day event has attracted 4,045 contestants and 3,270 judges, taking part in 109 competitive events, significantly more than the first competition.

This year’s competition has added 20 skill categories for new occupations and digital technology, such as all-media operations and internet marketing.—Xinhua