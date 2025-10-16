UAE announces 0% markup installment plans for Emirates ID, other ICP service fees

DUBAI – The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced a major facility for UAE residents, including Pakistani citizens, allowing them to pay service fees in installments.

The move, which aims at making the services more accessible to the residents, was announced by the authority during its participating in GITEX Global 2025.

The initiative titled “The Authority at Your Service” allows residents to pay the service fees in installments using their credit cards.

Zero Markup Installment Plan

Initially, the ICP will offer the installment plans to residents holding credit cards of 10 selected local banks. The plans for payment of service fee will be affordable with zero percent markup.

The plan applies to transactions of 500 Dirhams or more, while the installment schedule ranges between 3 to 12 months.

How to Avail the Installment Offer

Customers can avail the installment plan directly through their bank’s call centre or available service channels or select direct installment through Visa cardholders’ services.

Participating Banks

The 10 banks offering the installment plan for ICP service fees include, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and the Commercial International Bank.

ICP Services

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates provides a wide range of essential services to citizens, residents, and visitors. These include issuing Emirates ID cards, passports, and residency permits.

ICP also handles entry and exit permits, visa applications, and citizenship services. Additionally, the authority manages customs procedures, port security, and monitors cross-border movements to ensure national safety.

Through digital platforms, ICP streamlines applications, renewals, and updates for personal identification documents. Its services support secure identification, immigration control, and the efficient movement of people and goods across UAE borders.