Pakistan Railways issues new winter schedule for passenger trains

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has issued a revised winter schedule for trains across the country, which came into effect today (October 16).

The new timetable includes minor adjustments to the departure times of 16 trains, removal and addition of stops, and the reintroduction of several services.

According to the updated schedule, three trains have had their stops at certain stations removed, while four previously suspended trains have been reinstated and included in the new timetable.

Trains Schedule for Winters 2025

Allama Iqbal Express will now depart from Sialkot at 7:30 AM instead of 7:00 AM.

Narowal Passenger will leave at 7:25 AM instead of 7:00 AM.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz Passenger train will now depart from Narowal at 5:00 AM instead of 5:30 AM.

Awam Express will depart from Karachi at 8:00 AM, previously set at 7:30 AM.

Shalimar Express from Lahore will now leave at 7:10 AM, revised from its earlier time of 7:30 AM.

Furthermore, nine trains that were previously granted temporary stops at certain stations have now been given regular stop status. These include:

Rehman Baba Express

Karachi Express

Shalimar Express

Jaffar Express

Pak Business Express

Pakpattan Express

Tezgam

Millat Express