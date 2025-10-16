IHC warns school principals over drug supply in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD – Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the Islamabad High Court has warned that if anyone is found involved in supplying drugs in educational institutions, action will be taken against the school principal.

The warning came during a hearing on complaints regarding drugs in federal educational institutions, where the police submitted their report.

According to the report, the federal police registered 1,314 drug-related cases this year and arrested 1,408 suspects.

The report added that 22 drug dealers were arrested from areas surrounding educational institutions, and authorities recovered 3 kilograms of heroin, 3 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine), and 18 kilograms of hashish.

During the hearing, the police and government counsel stated that the federal police have launched the “No More Drugs” campaign.

Committees have been formed to raise awareness and seminars conducted to eliminate drugs from schools.

Justice Minhas asked how these school committees are formed and demanded performance reports from them.

He further directed that for any event or activity within educational institutions, prior permission must be obtained from the principal.

He warned that if anyone is found supplying drugs, the principal will be held accountable. He emphasized that fines alone are not the solution and that regulators must monitor compliance.

The court highlighted that drug smuggling is highly dangerous and instructed that anyone caught should be questioned about which schools they supply.

Standard operating procedures should be updated to ensure that complaints trigger action against both school principals and owners.

Justice Minhas also instructed police officials to visit all educational institutions where cases have been registered and submit a report.

The judge stressed that if drugs reach schools, colleges or universities, the administration will be held responsible.