Turkiye visit visa fee from Pakistan [October 2025 Update]

LAHORE – Pakistani citizens, who hold ordinary passports, are required to get a visit visa if they are planning to explore Turkiye as a tourist.

Turkiye has emerged as a leading tourism destination in the world as it offers stunning blend of historical sites, resorts and variety of entertainment activities to attract tourists.

In Pakistan, the Turkiye visa applications are submitted to the Anatolia Visa Application Centers, which are located in various cities as the Turkish embassy does not receive the applications directly.

The applicants are required to submit all the relevant documents, including bank statement, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, return ticket, hotel reservation and others while applying for the visa.

Turkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

Pakistani nationals are required to pay visa fee in cash only in Pakistani Rupees (PKR), according to the exchange rate of previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The embassy fee for single entry Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan stood at $60 while it is $190 for multiple entry visit visa from Pakistan.

Anatolia Visa Service Fees

In addition of embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges services fee depending on which category you have chosen for visa application. It charges $65 and $80 for VIP application.

All amount is in Pakistani rupees as per the latest exchange rate.