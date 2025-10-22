Pakistan Navy seizes illicit drugs worth nearly $1 billion in Arabian Sea

MANAMA, Bahrain – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS)Yarmook, working in direct support of Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF),successfully seized more than $972,400,000 worth of narcotics in the Arabian Sea during CTF 150’s FocusedOperation AL MASMAK.

Over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook conducted boardingoperations of two dhows; neither vessels were transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) or displaying any external markings, both were subsequently identified as having no nationality.

The crew boarded the first dhow and seized over two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) with an estimated street value of $822,400,000, Oct. 18. Less than 48 hours later, the crew boarded a second dhow and seized 350 kg of ICE worth $140,000,000, and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10,000,000.

The narcotics were transported back to the ship for testing to confirm the contents and subsequently disposed of.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of the multi-national collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150. “PNS Yarmook has had one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF, which is directly attributed to the expertise and collaboration of our naval forces within the organization.”

Focused Operation AL MASMAK began Oct. 16 and has successfully demonstrated a coordinated multinational approach to enhancing regional security and maritime safety, with Saudi Arabia coordinating Pakistan, French, Spanish and U.S. naval assets.

CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Combined Maritime Forces is a 47-nation naval partnership upholding the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.