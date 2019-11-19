Turkish Chief of General Staff calls on Air chief

Islamabad

General Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff, Turkish Armed Forces called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest during the meeting. General Yasar Guler appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel. He also expressed his desire to learn from each other experiences. Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.