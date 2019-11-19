Nawaz arrives in London

Observer Report

London

An Air Ambulance of Qatar Airways, carrying ailing PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, landed at Heathrow Airport in London on Tuesday.

This was stated by Dr Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif who is accompying the former premier.

The flight had landed at the Doha International Airport at 03.30pm PST. The air ambulance was refueled for resuming Sharif’s flight.

With the flying fuel of 10 hours and two pilots, the air ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, an intensive care unit, an operation theatre and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics were also on board.

Prior to departure, the doctors inspected Sharif’s blood sugar level, blood pressure and performed a CBC test. Upon clearance of all medical tests and doctors’ recommendations, the air ambulance took off from the airport.

Former premier’s medication has been changed for enabling him to travel. Sharif will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing. All essential preparations to shift ailing Sharif were made, and a “high-end” air ambulance arrived at the airport from Doha. Sharif arrived at the airport’s Haj Terminal from Jati Umrah at 10am in a form of caravan.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif departed for London in an air ambulance. Shahbaz Sharif, personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and seven other people also accompanied him.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said doctors had conducted a medical test in the morning. She said. “Nawaz will be taken to the US for treatment.”