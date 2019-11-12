Turkey deporting foreign fighters

Ankara

Turkey has deported an American foreign terrorist fighter, and seven more from Germany are to be expelled later in the week, an interior ministry spokesman said Monday. “One American foreign terrorist fighter was deported from Turkey after completing the procedures,” said spokesman Ismail Catakli, according to state news agency Anadolu. “The travel programme of seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin was completed at the repatriation centres. They will be deported on November 14,” he added. Turkey has criticised Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join the militant Islamic State group (IS) in Syria and Iraq, and stripping some of them of their citizenship. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of IS in custody, and had captured 287 during its recent operation in northern Syria.—AP