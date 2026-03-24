Tuberculosis kills 140 people per day in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination – through the Common Management Unit for AIDS, TB and Malaria – and the World Health Organization (WHO) renewed their commitment to intensify joint action and invest in ending a deadly disease that affects over 669,000 people and causes 51,000 deaths annually in Pakistan.

The country bears 73% of the tuberculosis burden in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and is the fifth most affected in the world. In Pakistan, every day, over 1,800 new cases arise and 140 people die from tuberculosis.

Under the theme “Yes, We Can End TB – Led by Countries, Powered by People”, the Ministry and WHO called on all partners to invest in ending the world’s deadliest infectious disease. They also reminded the public that TB is curable and that early detection and treatment are vital to save lives, and encouraged people to use the 2,031 facilities, both public and private, that offer free diagnosis and treatment – following WHO guidelines – across the country. In Pakistan, the treatment success rate is 95%.

“Despite global and fiscal pressures, the Government is fully committed to end TB through coordinated multisectoral actions; sustainable domestic financing; and a patient-centered approach with participation of the communities and all stakeholders”, said Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Pakistan has increased TB notifications and treatment coverage, reaching more than 497,000 people in 2024 (74% of the affected population), compared to 331,800 people covered in 2015 (63% of the affected population).

Over the last decade, in technical collaboration with WHO, Pakistan has provided diagnosis and treatment services to approximately 5 million people affected by TB. WHO-recommended rapid molecular diagnostics have been scaled up across the country, with over 562 GeneXpert sites enhancing early detection and treatment. National TB guidelines have also been updated to align with the latest WHO recommendations.

In partnership and with financial support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund), WHO is working closely with the Government of Pakistan to strengthen national TB control programmes, improve health facilities and access to TB services, scale up TB detection and treatment, combat stigma, and promote TB prevention and control. WHO has also supported capacity-building for the health workforce, and the integration of TB services with mental health and reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health care.

“In Pakistan, every 10 minutes, one person dies from tuberculosis. These deaths are preventable, because tuberculosis is curable. Ending tuberculosis is not just aspirational; it is achievable. WHO will stand with Pakistan and its partners to continue to intensify early detection and treatment for all, no matter where they live or who they are,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng.

“Leaving no one behind is not only the right thing to do; it is also essential to preserve global public health and avert a growing epidemic, and to build a healthier and more prosperous world for all.”

On World TB Day, the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and WHO, reminded all stakeholders that ending TB is achievable. Pakistan continues its commitment to reducing TB transmission, preventing drug resistance, and ensuring complete treatment and cure for every patient.