Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Trump’s remarks about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni go viral during Gaza peace summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH – US President Donald Trump became the centre of attention at the Gaza Peace Summit held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh after a video of his remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went viral on social media.

During his address at the summit, Trump praised the Italian premier in a light-hearted manner, saying, “We have a lady here — in America, I’m not supposed to say this because it could end your political career, but I’ll take the chance and say she’s a young, beautiful woman.”

Looking around the hall, Trump asked, “Where is she?” as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, standing right behind him, smiled. Turning towards her, Trump added, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, do you? Because you are.”

Trump then commended Meloni for her political achievements and leadership, stating, “She wanted to be here. We respect her presence in Italy, and she’s an extremely successful politician. We’re grateful for her joining us here today.”

The video clip of Trump’s remarks quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. Supporters viewed the comments as light humour, while critics deemed them inappropriate for a diplomatic setting.

