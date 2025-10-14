PMDC instructs universities to hold MDCAT strictly as per syllabus

KARACHI – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday directed all universities to conduct the upcoming Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) strictly in line with the approved syllabus to ensure transparency and uniformity across examination centres.

A PMDC spokesperson said that question papers would be reviewed in advance to remove any out-of-syllabus questions while universities have been ordered to maintain complete confidentiality of the examination material.

The spokesperson clarified that the MDCAT would be conducted by universities, with the PMDC serving only as the regulatory authority. “The PMDC has already shared the examination policy and structure with the universities,” the spokesperson added.

The candidates would be issued admit cards seven days prior to the examination, while question papers will only be opened in the presence of official witnesses to prevent any breach of protocol.

The spokesperson further stated that universities are required to announce the MDCAT results within seven days of the test.

A total of 140,125 candidates have registered for the examination scheduled for October 26. The test will be held at 35 centres nationwide, along with one international centre in Riyadh. The PMDC assured that all printing and administrative processes will fully comply with the council’s prescribed standards.