Trump’s key talks With Pak Army Chief shake India’s strategic game: British media

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s diplomatic masterstroke stunned India as Islamabad pulled off an unprecedented diplomatic comeback with Trump administration, igniting firestorm of outrage in New Delhi.

A report shared by Financial Times said Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir visited Washington twice in recent months. From VIP send-off for US Central Command chief Gen Michael Kurilla to an exclusive, two-hour private lunch with Donald Trump himself, Pak top general is making bold moves that few saw coming.

This jaw-dropping summit came on the heels of one of the bloodiest India-Pakistan clashes in years, making the timing all the more explosive. Trump, once a fierce critic of Pakistan, now appears to be singing a very different tune.

Those familiar with trends are calling this full-blown “renaissance” in US-Pakistan relations, crediting Pakistan’s savvy engagement with Trump’s unorthodox style, striking deals on counterterrorism, energy, minerals, and even cryptocurrency, all while cozying up to Trump’s business circle.

Pakistan’s arrest and handover of a key ISIS-K suspect behind the deadly 2021 Kabul airport bombing also prompted response from Trump who publicly praised in his State of the Union speech.

Trump-backed crypto giant sealed major deal with Pakistan’s crypto council, spotlighting the country’s vast mineral riches and sending investors into a frenzy. But fireworks don’t stop there. India is seething over this sudden US-Pakistan thaw.

Washington however slammed Indian imports with a crushing 50% tariff hike, while Pakistan enjoys a comparatively mild 19% rate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly rejected Trump’s claim that the US brokered the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, asserting that the truce was a direct military agreement.

This explosive realignment threatens to redraw geopolitical map of South Asia, with tensions between the US, Pakistan, and India reaching a new boiling point. The world is watching — and the fallout is just beginning.