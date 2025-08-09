Pakistan welcomes Trump-mediated peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the White House Summit under the auspices of US President Donald J. Trump.

In a social media post, he called it a landmark development that “marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering”.

“We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement, that reflects wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region. Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history,” he wrote.

He also appreciated the facilitation role of the United States, under President Donald Trump, in bringing the two sides together and securing an agreement that opens new avenues for trade, connectivity, and regional integration.

“It is our hope that this spirit of dialogue will serve as an example for other regions facing protracted conflicts,” PM Shehbaz concluded.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the peace agreement during a meeting with the US president at the White House

“It’s a long time – 35 years – they fought and now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time,” Trump said at the signing ceremony where he was flanked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds since the late 1980s when Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan with support from Armenia.

Azerbaijan managed to take back full control of the region in 2023.