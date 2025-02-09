THE chant “Palestine is not for sale” has been used by protesters to express their opposition to various actions and policies that they believe threaten Palestinian rights and sovereignty. Recently, this chant was heard during protests in Washington, DC, as demonstrators gathered to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House and President Trump’s call for the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. The protesters emphasized that Palestinians are the indigenous people of the land and rejected any attempts to displace them. President Trump’s suggestion of permanently removing 2.2 million Palestinians and developing the war-torn territory under US control to turn the enclave into a “Riviera” of the Middle East has been welcomed only by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Leaders from countries like Britain, China, Germany, Ireland, Russia and Spain have denounced Trump’s proposal, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution. They see the plan as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt jumped into the fray to do damage control. She clarified Trump’s remarks saying that: The administration does not intend to pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, nor has it made any commitment to sending US troops there. Saudi Arabia said it would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel, a long-term US foreign policy goal, without the establishment of an independent Palestinian State and officials from Moscow to London reaffirmed commitments that Palestinians be allowed to stay on their land. Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, said the plan would exacerbate regional tensions. In Israel, far-right leaders and settlers lauded the idea.

President Trump’s assertion has heightened tensions in the Middle East. The forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza would lead to severe humanitarian crises, including loss of homes, livelihoods and access to essential services. The proposal could damage the United States’ international reputation and its relationships with Arab nations. It may also undermine efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Such a move could ignite further conflict in the region, as it would likely be met with strong resistance from Palestinians and their supporters. Overall, Trump’s comments have been widely condemned as irresponsible and dangerous, with many fearing that they could lead to increased violence and instability in the region. Human rights organizations argue that forcibly displacing Palestinians would exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. The declaration has also strained relationships between the United States and various Arab nations. Resolving the Gaza crisis is a complex and multifaceted challenge that requires a comprehensive approach. Some key steps that could contribute to a resolution could be ensuring that the Ceasefire Agreement between Israel and Hamas is lasting. This would halt the ongoing violence and create a more stable environment for negotiations for a lasting peace. A crucial step is ensuring the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. This includes food, medical supplies and other essential services to address the urgent needs of the civilian population.

The involvement of international mediators, including the UN, can aid negotiations and ensure commitments are upheld. A two-state solution, envisioning an independent Palestine alongside Israel, remains the most viable path to peace. Widely supported globally, it requires a lasting ceasefire to enable Gaza’s reconstruction. Efforts should focus on rebuilding infrastructure, fostering economic opportunities, and improving living conditions. Addressing humanitarian needs and ensuring stability are crucial for long-term peace. Commitment from all stakeholders, backed by diplomatic engagement, is essential to resolving the conflict and securing a just future for Palestinians.

Addressing past grievances and ensuring accountability for human rights violations is vital for trust and reconciliation. Engaging neighboring countries and regional actors can foster a supportive environment for lasting peace. Despite challenges, these steps are crucial for resolving the Gaza crisis. Recently, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in southern Gaza marched north to their homes after Israel allowed returns under the ceasefire-for-hostage-release deal. As indigenous people, Palestinians firmly reject displacement and remain committed to their land, reinforcing their right to stay despite ongoing threats and challenges.

Large numbers of Palestinians were driven from their homes twice in what is now called Israel. In 1967, Israel’s seizure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip drove 300,000 Palestinians mostly into Jordan. In the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, about 700,000 Palestinians fled their homes — an event the Palestinians commemorate as Al-Nakba, Arabic for “the catastrophe.” Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu comes as the Israeli leader faces pressure to end the ceasefire. Both aim to dismantle Hamas’ rule in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages under the ceasefire deal. Meanwhile, the Israeli public demands an end to fighting, while Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition pushes for a more aggressive stance.

Meanwhile, Israel has begun preparations for the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza under Trump’s plan, while Egypt is diplomatically opposing it. Hamas must work to prevent forced displacement by strengthening ties with regional and international allies, advocating for Palestinian rights and raising global awareness through media and public campaigns. Pressuring international actors to intervene is crucial in safeguarding Palestinian dignity and resisting expulsion. World leaders can play a crucial role in diffusing tensions between Israel and Hamas by taking several key actions like encouraging direct negotiations between Israel and Hamas to address the underlying issues and find a peaceful resolution. Facilitating mediation efforts through international organizations like the United Nations to help broker a ceasefire and create a roadmap for peace.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

