SadaPay App not working in Pakistan, raising questions over Digital Payments Reliability

ISLAMABAD – SadaPay users in Pakistan are lamneting inaccessible of the digital payemnt , turning routine transactions into uncertainty. As reports of outages and failed transfers spread, the disruption quickly raised concerns about the reliability of digital payments.

A wave of alarm swept across Pakistan’s digital finance users as SadaPay continues to grapple with a major service outage tied to a reported regional disruption originating from the Middle East.

For thousands, SadaPay app has become inaccessible, triggering frustration and uncertainty, even as the company insists that customer funds remain fully secure and that debit cards and other payment channels are still operational.

Amid confusion, the digital wallet companty cited disruption to server-side issues rather than any compromise of user accounts or financial data. Although the company has not publicly identified its infrastructure partner, platforms of this scale commonly rely on cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, which operate through geographically segmented regions. Experts warn that this architecture can create a single point of failure, where a disruption in one region can cascade into widespread service outages affecting users far beyond the initial fault zone.

While the app itself remains largely unusable for many customers, SadaPay emphasized that its core financial infrastructure is still functioning. This means users can continue to perform transactions via debit cards, withdraw cash from ATMs, and complete purchases at point-of-sale terminals.

However, alongside the technical outage, a surge of user complaints has intensified scrutiny of the platform. Across social media and online forums in Pakistan, customers have reported a troubling mix of issues including unexplained deductions, failed or delayed transfers, and accounts that appear to be frozen without warning. The growing volume of complaints has fueled anxiety among users who rely heavily on mobile wallets for everyday financial activity.

Some users allege that funds have been deducted without clear explanations, while others claim that transactions never reached their intended recipients. Reports of slow or unresponsive customer support have further added to the frustration. Over the weekend, several viral posts amplified these concerns, with claims of missing balances and even negative account figures circulating widely. In some cases, individuals have alleged losses ranging from tens of thousands to over Rs1.5–2 lakh, though these claims remain unverified.