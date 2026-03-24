Saudi Crown Prince MBS wants US to continue strikes on Iran to reshape Middle East: report

RIYADH/TEHRAN/WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a detailed word with US President Donald Trump about ongoing confrontation with Iran, and Saudi monarch is seeing a rare chance to fundamentally reshape the Middle East.

A report shared by New York Times made startling revealations about the meeting and agenda as missiles and drones continue to ripple across the region and energy markets brace for impact, those private exchanges reveal a high-stakes push to keep the pressure on Tehran—one that could influence not only the course of the conflict, but the future balance of power across the Gulf and beyond.

Mohammed bin Salman reportedly pressed US President Donald Trump to go ahead with military campaign against Iran, framing the conflict as a rare and historic opportunity to reshape the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is concerned about Tehran becoming nuclear-armed because it could shift the regional balance of power in favor of Iran, increasing its military and political influence, while reducing Saudi Arabia’s security and leverage; given their longstanding rivalry and involvement on opposing sides in regional conflicts.

According to individuals briefed on the discussions, the crown prince has argued that only the removal of Iran’s hard-line government can neutralize what he considers a long-term and existential threat to Gulf stability. In these private exchanges, he has reportedly pushed the idea that continued pressure on Tehran could weaken its leadership decisively and alter the regional balance of power for years to come.

The remarks come at sensitive moment when tensions across region are already dangerously elevated. The ongoing US-Israeli military efforts against Iran have triggered retaliatory strikes involving missiles and drones, which have disrupted energy flows and rattled global oil markets. The conflict’s expansion raised alarms among officials in both Washington and Riyadh, who worry that prolonged fighting could spiral into a wider and more unpredictable regional war.

While Israel is said to view a weakened or internally unstable Iran as strategically beneficial, Saudi Arabia’s perspective appears more cautious. Riyadh fears a fractured Iran could devolve into chaos, creating space for armed factions or proxy groups that might threaten neighboring states, particularly through attacks on critical oil infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials rejected claims that the crown prince is pushing for continued war, insisting instead that the kingdom supports a peaceful resolution. They stressed that their immediate priority is stopping Iranian attacks on Saudi territory and protecting civilians and infrastructure from ongoing strikes.

NYT report quoting official sources said more aggressive options have been discussed, including potential strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and even the possibility of ground operations involving US forces to seize key strategic assets. One such scenario reportedly under consideration involves operations against critical oil facilities, which would represent a dramatic and risky escalation with far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, economic stakes are enormous as Strait of Hormuz has been heavily affected by the conflict, with disruptions threatening global energy supplies. While Saudi Arabia and neighboring Gulf states have alternative export routes, these pipelines cannot fully compensate for the loss of capacity, and some have also come under threat.