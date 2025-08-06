Holiday announced on August 9 for Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Urs

HYDERABAD – Sindh government has declared August 9 (Saturday) a public holiday across region in connection with 282nd annual Urs of great Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to Sindh Secretary for Culture Muhammad Khan Kloro, the three-day Urs celebrations will start on Saturday. He confirmed that preparations are in full swing, with most arrangements already completed to ensure the successful organization of the spiritual and cultural festival.

Minister for Culture formally invited Governor of Sindh to inaugurate Urs celebrations, which are expected to attract thousands of devotees, scholars, and admirers of Bhittai from across Pakistan.

To maintain peace and order during Urs, all concerned departments have been placed on high alert. DC Hyderabad also issued ban on display of weapons during event to ensure peaceful environment for participants. An official notification for the public holiday on August 9 has been released by the provincial government.

Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, held annually at his shrine in Bhit Shah, is one of the most significant spiritual events in Sindh. It features Sufi music, poetry recitals, literary gatherings, and prayers, celebrating the timeless message of peace, love, and tolerance preached by the great mystic poet.