Diplomatic staff remains safe in bombing near Pakistan embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN – Heavy explosions have been reported near the Pakistani Embassy and the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador in Tehran, but all diplomatic staff remained safe.

Reports said the bombing began around 8:00 pm., with loud blasts heard in the vicinity of the embassy. The area near the embassy includes the Iranian military center known as “Artesh,” which may have been the intended target of the attack.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, resides in a neighborhood controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which also experienced bombardment.

Despite the intensity of the explosions, neither the embassy nor the ambassador’s residence sustained any damage.

Ambassador Tipu, along with a team of approximately 20 diplomatic staff, continued to carry out their routine responsibilities.

A senior diplomat noted that while the blasts were extremely loud and unsettling for the staff, everyone remains unharmed.

Diplomatic sources, while talking to a media outlet, emphasized that despite the ongoing tensions and the recent bombing, the Pakistani embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and fulfill its duties in Tehran.